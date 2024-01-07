W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

No Regrets Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Poll, Wike Maintains

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, January 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike maintains he has no regrets about supporting Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid. 

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election with the APC winning the oil-rich state for the first time.

Months after Tinubu won and appointed him as a minister, the former Rivers State governor doubled down on the move despite criticisms.

“I stand for it. I have no regret at all and that is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he said during a visit to the APC Zonal Vice President Victor Giadom in his Bera hometown of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south,” the minister said.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.”

