No Regrets Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Poll, Wike Maintains

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike maintains he has no regrets about supporting Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election with the APC winning the oil-rich state for the first time.

Months after Tinubu won and appointed him as a minister, the former Rivers State governor doubled down on the move despite criticisms.

“I stand for it. I have no regret at all and that is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he said during a visit to the APC Zonal Vice President Victor Giadom in his Bera hometown of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south,” the minister said.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.”





