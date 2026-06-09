No Surrender to Bandits, Tinubu Declares

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that his administration will not yield to terrorism, banditry, or criminal intimidation, pledging to intensify efforts to secure the country and rescue all kidnapped victims.

Speaking through George Akume during a Democracy Day church service in Abuja, the President said the protection of lives and property remains the Federal Government’s highest priority. He acknowledged the pain caused by insecurity, kidnappings, displacement, and the rising cost of living, while assuring Nigerians that the government is taking steps to address these challenges.

Tinubu also promised to increase efforts to ease economic hardship and deliver the benefits of democracy to citizens. As political activities ahead of the 2027 elections begin to gather pace, he urged Nigerians to reject violence, hate speech, and divisive politics, warning that democracy should never become a battleground.

The President specifically appealed to young people not to allow themselves to be used for thuggery, misinformation campaigns, or political violence, stressing that their future is more valuable than short-term political gains.

He further called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, the media, civil society groups, and families to promote peace, unity, and tolerance. Tinubu also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in defending the nation.

The message comes as Nigeria prepares to mark 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule on June 12, 2026, amid continuing economic pressures and security concerns across the country.