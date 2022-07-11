Nobody Can Replace Olu Jacobs – Patience Ozokwo

(AFRICAN EXAMI ER) – Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo says that she doesn’t think anyone can replace her colleague, Olu Jacobs in the film industry.

The 63-year-old movie veteran disclosed this at the 80th birthday of Olu Jacobs held at the Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos on Sunday.

Patience Ozokwo, while appreciating the actor for his acting skills, stated that she misses him on set and his versatility to play any role.

“I’m missing him on set, he can play an Igbo king, he can play a Yoruba king, in fact, I don’t think anybody can replace him,” she said.

Some actors at the event include, Hilda Dokubo, Ali Baba, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Victor Osuagwu, Ego Boyo, Ireti Doyle, Ini Edo, Kunle Afolayan and Ngozi Nwosu.