Nollywood Actor Second Marriage Crashes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After the crash of his 15 years marriage, popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Alore, aka Yomi Gold, has announced the end of his second marriage to his new wife, actress Ameenat Abisola a.k.a Meenah.

This development is coming less than a year after the actor got married to the actress in January 2022.

African Examiner recalls that the actor after he ended his 15-year-old marriage, which had produced two kids, he married the upcoming actress Ameenat at a private location and the marriage was blessed with a child in April.

Announcing the end of his second marriage in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Yomi, stated that he’s far from perfect and his now estranged wife deserves a better man.

He writes: “Meenah and I decided to go our separate ways. I want all our fans, families and friends to understand. This is not the time to judge. When love dies, No one should force it.

“I want to use this moment to thank everyone who was very supportive and concerned. Meenah does not deserve a man like me. She is a good person. She will make a loving and great partner to a far better person than me. I am not perfect but I will work on myself and be a better person.

”This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision.”