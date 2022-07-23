(JUST IN): Gunmen kill Deputy Legislative leader In Adamawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy leader of Song Local Government Legislative Council of Adamawa State, Hon Ishaya Bakano, has been killed.

A gang of men of the underworld got at the local council lawmaker in the early hours of Saturday and gunned him down.

Ishaya, who was representing Gudu Mboi Ward, was whisked from his residence at Bannga, in Song LGA and shot dead by the suspected gunmen, sources said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

The police image maker assured that operatives from the state Command are working to unravel the mystery of the killing and get the killers arrested.