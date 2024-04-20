Nollywood Actress Backs Abortion, Says It’s Better Than ‘Lifelong Suffering’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has stated that abortion is not evil and it is “better than long life suffering”.

Etinosa took to her X account on Friday to make a case for abortion as she enjoined more women to embrace it.

She writes: “With all the hungry innocent children who are suffering all around, are we still against abortion? Isn’t abortion better than lifelong suffering? They never asked to be born into all this hardship. If your own future is not sure, why bring an innocent person to life?

“You will now hear things like ‘oh my sweet mother suffered for me. The hustle is for Mama. Her sacrifices made me who I am today. She went hungry so I can eat.’ I don’t understand. She did not say food no dey before she born you? She is responsible for you! fam! They owe you.”

Etinosa also commented about the abuse that some women who had abortions faced from their partners who were the ones responsible for their situation.

“You are not disciplined enough to use condoms so in your selfishness you get your wife pregnant with the 5th child with no house, no tangible source of income. Bringing that child into the world should be a crime. If I’m that child I’ll never forgive you,” she said.

“Next thing the woman will start struggling in front of the children to feed them and send them to school. She and selfish father begin to emotionally blackmail them and make them feel like ‘ohh see the struggle I’m struggling to send you to school and make you a better future. While abortion is a religious sin, I’m not going to deny the fact that it saves people from a lot of unnecessary issues. And it saves a lot of kids from coming to this world to suffer for their parents’ mistakes,” she added.