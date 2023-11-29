Non Governmental Groups, FBS, HSD, Donates Books, Other Educational Materials To Enugu Rural School.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of their commitment towards promoting education in Enugu state, a leading global Broker firm, FBS in collaboration with a charity organization, Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF), weekend put smile on the faces of School children in Community Primary School Imezi-Olo, Ezeagu Council Area of Enugu state, as they donated assorted reading materials to the pupils.

Items donated to the school children included two hundred textbooks for English and Mathematics, school uniforms, bags, and stationery items which they will use throughout the school year.

Five classrooms in the school were also equipped with whiteboards by FBS and HSDF to foster a finer learning environment in the school.

Mr. Diego Lima, FBS’s Business Development Manager for the African Region, in a speech, said that the collaboration with HSDF to reach the students aligns with FBS’s ongoing commitment to promoting education and improving local communities’ access to quality learning opportunities.

According to him, “FBS is honored to contribute to the Ezeagu’s community by sending the essentials for better quality education for the local children.

“We at FBS believe that education is the driving force of positive changes,” he added.

Chairman of HSDF, Chidi Okeke said the collaboration with FBS will go a long way in ameliorating the challenges faced by pupils especially in rural communities

“The items you can see here are from FBS. They sent us here to give you all these things free of charge. The aim is to help parents take care of some of the educational needs of the pupils.

Speaking at the event, the Member representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency, Umeha thanked FBS for coming to the aid of his constituents, adding that the gesture falls within his agenda to tackle educational challenges among his people.

“We are elated by the thing this organization has decided to do for our community. This is one of the many things we have aspired to do. We are always ready to support any group which is ready to support education, especially in our community.”

Responding, Headmistress of Community Primary School, Imezi-Olo, Oguaya Regina, expressed gratitude to FBS and Helpers Foundation for intervening to help the pupils.

She said: “Before now, pupils came to school without writing material, clothes and sandals. So this has made us all happy. I believe it will reflect in the academic performance of the children,” she said.

On his part, the President General of Imezi-Olo autonomous community, Obinna Anonde said he was happy that his community was remembered by FBS and Helpers Foundation.

“I am praying that God will bless them. Today is the happiest day in the history of my community. I am sure that these children will benefit from these gifts. Before now, they were like farmers without tools. But now they have all the things they need.

Some parents who spoke to our Correspondent expressed gratitude to the funders for the initiative praying for God to bless them.

One of the parents, Mrs. Angela Aniagba said, “I am happy. It is like I’m the only one who benefited. My son got a bag, books and a school uniform. We are all happy. God will bless all of you.

Also, Nkiruka Ezeakor said that, “This is the first time we are getting something like this. God will bless you people because there are some people who receive materials for people like us and they hide them. But you people are different. May God bless you all.





