Ministry Suspends Work On Road Projects To Avert Traffic In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has directed contractors to suspend work on road projects across Kogi to allow for free flow of traffic before and during the Yuletide.

Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, the Federal Controller of Works in Kogi, stated on Sunday in Lokoja, that the directive came from the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

According to Kajogbola, the contractors are to stop work from the second week in December and resume in January, 2022.

The controller added that the directive was to ease the suffering of travelers as they travel to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

He said that a number of proactive steps, including the stoppage of work by contractors, had been taken to forestall the usual gridlocks on the expressways during the period.

Kajogbola said letters on the stoppage of work had been issued to contractors handling road construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation, as well as special and emergency repairs across the state.

On the Lokoja-Ganaja road project, the controller said that all the contractors engaged to undertake the emergency repairs had been issued letters to stop work in the second week of December.

He said one out of the three contractors handling the special repairs work had completed his job, while two others had been issued warning letters to avoid further delay.

Kajogbola said that the third portion of the Lokoja-Ganaja Special Repairs (Ch. 3+800 – Ch. 4+800 & Ch. 6+288 – Ch. 6+814) awarded to Messrs Frosh Nig. Ltd. had attained 100 per cent completion.

“The second portion (Ch. 1+250 – Ch. 2+500) awarded to Messrs. Aimuk Logistic Concept. Ltd. has reached 74.93 per cent completion.

“The third part of the project (Ganaja Ch. 5+825 – Ch. 6+350) being handled by Messrs Rufelis Investments Ltd. has attained only 38.56 per cent completion.’’

Kajogbol said that two new contractors had been engaged to handle emergency repairs of two critical portions of the Lokoja-Ganaja road.

He said while Hamilton Corporate Business Ltd. was handling Lokoja-Ganaja Ch. 0+000 – Ch. 1+250, UYK Nig. Ltd. was handling the Ch. 4+800 – Ch. 5+825.

He said the contractors began work on Wednesday.