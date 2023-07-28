Normalcy Returns To Ogbete Enugu Main Market After Traders Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Enugu says it has restored normlacy at the Ogbete main Market Enugu and its surroundings, after traders staged protest on Wednesday over the sealing of their shops by the State Government leading to death of one person

Trouble started when the traders were said to have attempted to force others, whose shops were not sealed, to close theirs and the entire market closed.

According to the Command Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement Thursday said “the initially peaceful protest was hijacked and made to become violent.

“Traders in the market and citizens alike have been pleaded with to remain law-abiding, peaceful and cooperative, while using approved channels to express their grievances.

“Full-scale investigation has been initiated on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, while further development, especially as it concerns reports of casualties being circulated, will be communicated as soon as possible, please.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



