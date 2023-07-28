W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Normalcy Returns To Ogbete Enugu Main Market After Traders Protest

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, July 28th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Enugu says it has  restored normlacy at the Ogbete main  Market Enugu and its surroundings, after traders staged protest on Wednesday over the sealing of their shops by the State Government leading to death of one person

Trouble started when the traders were said to have  attempted to force others, whose shops were not sealed, to close theirs and the entire market closed.

According to the Command Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement Thursday said “the initially peaceful protest was hijacked and made to become violent.

“Traders in the market and citizens alike have been pleaded with to remain law-abiding, peaceful and cooperative, while using approved channels to express their grievances.

“Full-scale investigation has been initiated on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, while further development, especially as it concerns reports of casualties being circulated, will be communicated as soon as possible, please.

