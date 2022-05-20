Nigeria Needs Leaders With Touch Of Madness – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated the country needs a leader driven by passion and “a touch of madness” to move forward.

According to Obasanjo, He disclosed this when he hosted the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The elder statesman stated that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges within two years if the leader was ready to make tough decisions.

He said: “I will say four things, of which I was reminded this morning. One is knowledge.

“And when you said that you are involved in this, with a passion and I was telling some people this morning that, passion means madness, that you are mad about Nigeria, I am and I have no apologies for that because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.

“Passion means being mad about Nigeria, having a touch of madness, and I look at you (Hayatu-Deen); you are mad about Nigeria too.”