Arsenal Humbled Woeful Chelsea, Regain EPL Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.

Odegaard’s brace was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike as the hosts raced into a three-goal before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke’s second half goal was no consolation for Chelsea’s wretched performance.

Arsenal are now two points clear of second placed City and while Pep Guardiola’s men remain favourites to win the title, the north Londoners have at least applied a little pressure on the champions.

City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal.

After 10 weeks at the top, Arsenal were knocked down to second place by City’s win at Fulham on Sunday.

Three successive draws, including two blown two-goal leads, and the calamitous loss at City have led Arsenal to be written off as title race chokers.

But Arteta insisted this week that the title was still winnable and his players responded to the Spaniard’s rallying cry.

Troubled Chelsea were ideal opponents for Arsenal to get back on track before a tricky trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

The Blues have now lost all six games since Frank Lampard returned as caretaker boss to replace the sacked Graham Potter.

Languishing in 12th place, Chelsea are on a nine-game winless run in all competitions and face the prospect of failing to finish in the top half of the table for the first time since 1996.