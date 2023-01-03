Obasanjo Is Part Of Problems In Nigeria – Ex-Minister, Akinyemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former minister of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, says that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo is the foundation of Nigeria’s problem.

Akinyemi disclosed this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics as he reacted to the recent endorsement of Obasanjo to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the presidency in the forthcoming polls.

Akinyemi berated Obasanjo for pretending to be a problem solver as he accused the former president of being part of the problems bedeviling the country.

“Some of us believe that he is also part of the foundation of the problems we have in this country. One of the things I said is if you have occupied that position and you have served your term, please go home and be like General Gowon, Abdulsalam, etc. Just be quiet”, the ex-minister said.

“You had your terms. Let others get on. For you to create problems for us and then come back to present yourself as a problem solver is worrisome.

“I can’t believe in my life how a president can succeed if we don’t do something quickly about the system being presided over. We need a president that will shake the National Assembly, make tough decisions and change the system.”