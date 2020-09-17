Nigeria Confirms 126 New COVID-19 Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 3,442 patients have been successfully treated and recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the last 24 hours, as it recorded 126 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to it, the figure takes the number of successfully treated cases in the country to 47,872.

The public health agency noted that the 3,070 of the recoveries recorded were patients treated under its community case management guidelines.

It disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for 2,967 of the recoveries, while Kwara State had 103 of the cases.

The agency stated that the 126 infections were reported from 17 states, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 56,604.

The NCDC said that the states with the new infections were FCT, 37, Lagos, 27, Plateau, 16, Kaduna, 9, Abia, 7, Gombe and Ondo, 6 each.

Others were Imo, 5, Delta, Ekiti, Kwara and Oyo, 2 each, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Ogun and Yobe, 1 each.

The NCDC sadly announced three more deaths, bringing the national death toll to 1,091.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

