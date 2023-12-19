W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Obaseki Approves Promotion Of Civil Servants

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, December 18th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the promotion of civil and public servants due for promotion for July 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

This was contained in a circular, signed by Mrs Bamaiyi Osedebamen Rebecca, for the Head of Service where the governor ordered all ministries, parastatals and government agencies to ensure the exercise was done immediately.

The statement read, “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has graciously approved the promotion of officers eligible for promotion for July 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024. “In the light of the above, all ministries, parastatals and government agencies are to ensure the exercise is concluded without delay.

“Accounting officers are requested to ensure strict compliance and also ensure that all agencies and parastatals under them comply accordingly, please.”s

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=92890

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us