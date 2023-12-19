Obaseki Approves Promotion Of Civil Servants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the promotion of civil and public servants due for promotion for July 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

This was contained in a circular, signed by Mrs Bamaiyi Osedebamen Rebecca, for the Head of Service where the governor ordered all ministries, parastatals and government agencies to ensure the exercise was done immediately.

The statement read, “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has graciously approved the promotion of officers eligible for promotion for July 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024. “In the light of the above, all ministries, parastatals and government agencies are to ensure the exercise is concluded without delay.

“Accounting officers are requested to ensure strict compliance and also ensure that all agencies and parastatals under them comply accordingly, please.”s





