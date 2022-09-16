Anambra Police Arrest Charm Carrying Fraudster Targeting POS Operators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra State Command have confirmed the arrest of a man who allegedly uses charms to defraud point of Service POS operators in Awka, the state capital.

The suspects, armed with charms, cuts plain white papers to the size of naira notes and hands them to POS operators to deposit in an account.

The operators only realize that the supposed money are mere papers, after they have transferred their monies to accounts supplied by the alleged fraudster

Anambra State Police public Relations officer, PPRO Mr. Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the arrest of the fraudster in a press release on Thursday in Awka gave his name as Chisom Nweke.

“Police Operatives today 15/9/2022 at about 9am arrested one Chisom Nweke ‘M’ aged 26yrs, of Umuawulu, Awka along Amawbia roundabout.

“He confessed to be using charms to defraud POS operators within Awka and its environs.

According to him, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect cuts plain white papers in size of money and gives to the POS operator for deposit.”

The command said Nweke operates with a syndicate comprising other members, saying that efforts are being made to nab other members of the criminal gang.