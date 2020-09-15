Obaseki Berates Tinubu, Says You Can’t Extend Your Political Empire To Edo

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State governor of the People’s Democratic Party in the Edo State Election, has replied the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Edo can’t be like Lagos.

Tinubu had enjoined Edo electorates to reject Obaseki in the upcoming election.

Reacting, to this development, Obaseki in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor stated that Tinubu can’t extend his political empire in Edo State.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a television broadcast in which a former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to extend his political dominance and empire to Edo State, decided to take over the role of Edo people to choose through the ballot who to govern them for the next four years.

“It has become obvious that the spirited fight which Edo people have put up against godfatherism has sent tremors beyond the shores of Edo to the likes of Tinubu, who has for years sustained a stranglehold on Lagos and other states in South-Western Nigeria, hence this desperate, last-ditch effort to rescue the unproductive political instrument, now popularly referred to as godfatherism, with which he has feathered his nest and built his political empire at the expense of the people.

“Tinubu knows clearly that come September 19, when godfatherism would have been dismantled in Edo State, the people of Lagos may just have found the recipe and formula for removing the chokehold placed on their collective destinies for decades by Tinubu, hence the inciting television broadcast.”

Obaseki further stated that the allegation that he stopped the inauguration of lawmakers in the state as “false.”

“We call on all Edo people, friends of Nigeria and all lovers of democracy to disregard all the comments by Tinubu, as the allegations about the Edo State House of Assembly and other claims in the broadcast are completely false.” he added.

Spread the love





















