Natives Of Ikem, Enugu Community Raises Alarm Over Incessant Kidnapping Of Its People.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Incessant kidnapping of natives in Ikem-Isioroto of Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state has continued unabated, with the abduction of another victim on Tuesday.

The incidents have sent the community members into refuge in neighboring villages as commuters desert the Obollo Afor – Nkalagu trunk A federal highway for fear of falling victims.

Report from Ikem disclosed that a commuter along the road was kidnapped on Tuesday after multiple shots, even as relatives of one of the previous kidnapped 70 year old Benjamin Ogbodo said the kidnappers have made a ransom demand of N5 million.

According to a native of Ishioroto, Ekene Nnaji, “The unknown Gunmen have returned to Ikem, and kidnapped a hapless traveler at Isioroto, the same strategic spot where most of the incidents take place.

” He was traveling from Obollo through Ikem and was stopped by the gunmen at about 6am. They shot him and dragged him out of the car into the bush and headed towards the boundary with Benue State.

“The community quickly raised the alarm. Soldiers were called in and they combed the forest with the local vigilantes.

“They tracked the kidnappers through the blood of their latest victim till Ado River, meaning they had crossed into Benue State. The search party then returned.

“This evening the local vigilantes arrested a suspicious man with dried blood on his body in the village. He was found to be from Benue state and may have taken part in the kidnap. He has been handed over to the police for Investigation.”

“Put together, the kidnappers now have seven people in captivity, including a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and the 70 years old Ogbodo who is father to a Catholic priest.

The villagers said that they have been unable to raise the ransom demand, noting that the kidnappers were getting more desperate as the deadline for changing of Naira notes approaches on January 31.

“We now live in fear and we are running away from our homes for fear of being kidnapped because the gunmen terrorize us morning and evening without challenge. The security operatives arrive when they are gone.

“We are calling for a mobile police post at Ugwuatu, the hot spot, and a strengthening of the local vigilantes and forest guards by the Enugu State government to contain the menace.

“We are also calling on the DSS, to act on intelligence given to them and arrest the suspects swiftly before they leave their present location,” Nnaji pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was reported to have summoned leaders of Ikem community to Enugu government house in a bid to find solution to the problem.

The state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe could not take a call placed on him, just like the command is yet to make any statement on the series of kidnapping that has lasted for over 10 days in the community