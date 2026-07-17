‘Mary Habila Was Like a Daughter to Me — Umahi Speaks on Nurse’s Death

(AFRICANEXAMINER)– — Minister of Works, David Umahi, has spoken for the first time about the death of Mary Habila, a nurse who died at a government guest house in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Umahi described Habila as “like a daughter” and said he does not suspect any foul play.

He explained that the deceased had lived and worked with him for about three years and was employed by the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State.

According to him, Habila had been receiving treatment for a medical condition at a Turkish hospital, with her latest treatment costing ₦2.2 million.

Umahi said Habila spoke with her boyfriend shortly before her death and complained that she was bleeding from the nose. He said the boyfriend advised her to seek medical attention before ending the call.

He added that Habila later told her boyfriend she wanted to take a bath. When she stopped answering her phone, people around her became worried, forced open the locked door, and found her dead. Umahi said the bathroom tap was still running.

The minister appealed to Habila’s family to allow an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. He said the family had objected on cultural grounds but insisted that the procedure was necessary.

Umahi also disclosed that he had asked the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the case to Abuja to ensure a thorough investigation and help persuade the family to approve the autopsy.

He maintained that there was no evidence of foul play, noting that another woman was in the room, the door was locked from the inside, and it had to be broken open before Habila’s body was discovered.

The minister also said Habila had experienced nosebleeds on previous occasions, including during an official trip to Lagos.

Umahi criticised what he described as attempts to politicise the incident and warned against linking him to the death without evidence.

He also condemned the circulation of photographs allegedly taken at the mortuary and said his lawyers would take legal action against those spreading false information and cyberbullying the deceased.

The death of Mary Habila has attracted widespread public attention, with many Nigerians calling for a thorough and independent investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing, while an autopsy has yet to be conducted because of the family’s reported objections.

‘Mary Habila Was Like a Daughter to Me,’ Umahi Speaks on Nurse’s Death

Nwa Diokpa

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has spoken for the first time about the death of Mary Habila, a nurse who died at a government guest house in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Umahi described Habila as “like a daughter” and said he does not suspect any foul play.

He explained that the deceased had lived and worked with him for about three years and was employed by the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State.

According to him, Habila had been receiving treatment for a medical condition at a Turkish hospital, with her latest treatment costing ₦2.2 million.

Umahi said Habila spoke with her boyfriend shortly before her death and complained that she was bleeding from the nose. He said the boyfriend advised her to seek medical attention before ending the call.

He added that Habila later told her boyfriend she wanted to take a bath. When she stopped answering her phone, people around her became worried, forced open the locked door, and found her dead. Umahi said the bathroom tap was still running.

The minister appealed to Habila’s family to allow an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. He said the family had objected on cultural grounds but insisted that the procedure was necessary.

Umahi also disclosed that he had asked the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the case to Abuja to ensure a thorough investigation and help persuade the family to approve the autopsy.

He maintained that there was no evidence of foul play, noting that another woman was in the room, the door was locked from the inside, and it had to be broken open before Habila’s body was discovered.

The minister also said Habila had experienced nosebleeds on previous occasions, including during an official trip to Lagos.

Umahi criticised what he described as attempts to politicise the incident and warned against linking him to the death without evidence.

He also condemned the circulation of photographs allegedly taken at the mortuary and said his lawyers would take legal action against those spreading false information and cyberbullying the deceased.

The death of Mary Habila has attracted widespread public attention, with many Nigerians calling for a thorough and independent investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing, while an autopsy has yet to be conducted because of the family’s