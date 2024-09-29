Obey Court Ruling On Electoral Offences, SERAP Tells INEC Chair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to obey court judgement on electoral offences committed during 2023 general polls.

SERAP made the call in a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

He said Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja delivered judgment on July 18 following a mandamus lawsuit brought by SERAP.

The group wants the INEC boss “to immediately and effectively enforce the judgment ordering INEC to pursue cases of bribery against state governors and their deputies, and other electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections.”

“It is unacceptable for INEC to take the court, which is the guardian of justice in this country, for a ride,” the statement read

“The recurring cases of electoral bribery and violence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy. The latest allegations of electoral offences in Edo state show that INEC has learnt little or nothing from the well-documented problems during the 2023 general elections.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider pursuing contempt proceedings against you and INEC for your continuing failure to obey the court judgment.”

SERAP said it is worried that the “continuing failure by INEC to obey the court judgment is contributing to electoral offences in several states, as illustrated by the recently held governorship election in Edo state and impunity for electoral offences in Nigeria.”

It believes that obeying the court judgment would go a long way in protecting the integrity of our electoral and legal systems.

“Justice Egwuatu ordered INEC to seek the appointment of independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences including bribery, vote-buying, conspiracy, and undue influence against state governors and their deputies during the 2023 general elections.

“The court also ordered INEC to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.”