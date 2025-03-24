Uproar As Timi Dakolo Slams Nigerian Pastors Charging Fees For Their Schools Of Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Monday, netizens “attacked” popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, after he called out the Lead Pastor and President of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus.

The African Examiner writes that Femi Lazarus, in a recent sermon he shared online, revealed how gospel musicians charge as high as 10,000 US dollars to perform in church.

The Abuja-based pastor, reading from a document popularly called a “Rider”, in the music industry, the gospel artist whose identity was not disclosed that they would be coming to the church with an entourage of 40 persons who must all be attended to.



Also, the document had such details as a first-class seat for the musicians and economy placements for the entourage.



The musician asked for an executive suite in a five-star hotel while the four primary male assistants will also be lodged in another executive suit.

The church was also required to provide three square meals for the musicians as well as the crew.



The part of the document Pastor Femi Lazarus found disturbing was the honorarium which is a fee of 10K USD and a non-refundable 50% paid up front and the balance to be paid unfailingly two days before the event.



Pastor Lazarus, reacting, stated that this practice is wrong and unacceptable since it places a gift freely given by God and in whose service it should be used.



According to him, the act of paying a gospel artist for a church performance forces these artists to be performative so that they can justify the huge fee.



Although Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy had earlier expressed his grievances concerning Nigerian gospel singers and their quest to monetize their singing in church, the recent statement of Pastor Lazarus generated lots of reactions.



One of them is Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian singer who lampooned Pastor Lazarus stressing that the gospel singers have a right to demand a fee for their craft. As if his past comment on the issue wasn’t enough, the singer, though not a gospel singer took to his social media account again on Monday to lampooned Pastor Lazarus for charging money for new ministers to get admitted into Ministry school yet he complains of gospel singers getting paid for their craft.



Timi Dakolo, uploading the bank account details of Pastor Lazarus’s fee for Ministry school writes: “You are charging people money to come to your school of ministry to learn what you require them to do for free. Running cost they will say. But the production and Promotional cost of the artist is Irrelevant. Make una dey shift the Goal post.”



The statement of Dakolo generated lots of reactions as many netizens attacked him for crying more than the bereaved and saying that he had misunderstood the pastor. The African Examiner gathers a few of their thoughts below:



@KhalifaBal22803 writes: “Charging people money to join a school of ministry to learn what they need to do for free could seem contradictory. Consider the costs associated with running a school of ministry, which includes things like facility maintenance, instruction fees, and administrative expenses.”



@Tha_Mentalist writes: “Music ministers that he’s talking about are not protesting. You that claim to be a Christian that makes music are the one carrying it on your head. Why?”



@Edenlife9 writes: “Naaa. Timi, I agree that church-merchandising much be queried at the top, but charging for school of ministry isn’t a problem Equipments, resources, teachers etc.”



@Uchiha_ryzo writes: “This actually exposes your hypocrisy.. cos you’re comparing apples and oranges!”



@Goddeywitholu writes: “Why be say nah u this thing dey pain pass and you no be gospel artiste ooo Abi u dey find how to trend since ur career no gree move again.”



@ezeaccountant80 writes:”Why are you triggered? You said you are not a gospel minister, so what is the fuss about? This is not even a balance.”



@Chinedumanyaawa writes: “181k = 16 million. We learn every day. He didn’t say anything about artists. Finally, if a church is inviting you to minister, they have your accommodation and everything sorted out and it’s definitely more than 181k. But you already know this.”



@OkotoMr writes: “So na for church them Dey run promotion and production cost .. all music platforms no Dey again Abi .. chief sit this one out you are not even a gospel artist Abi you sign any?”



@Alex_Farmer3734 writes: “10k dools for honorarium Flight for 40 people Business class for first son of Psalmist David Executive suite for first son Regular lodging for d rest 39 people Food, logistics and co. All these and more to come and sing ‘Jesus I love you too much oo’ Achalugo Timi it’s okay.”