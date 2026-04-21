Obi–Kwankwaso Supporters Begin Movement Ahead of 2027 Political Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have launched a new political group, the Obi–Kwankwaso (OK) Movement, ahead of the presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group was unveiled in Abuja on Monday. It said it has already set up structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with coordinators appointed to lead mobilisation.

The movement includes members of the Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the ADC.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Justin Ijeh, said the group aims to unite Nigerians and push for change, citing economic hardship, high cost of living, and insecurity.

He added that the movement rejects tribal, religious, and regional politics and will begin the inauguration of state chapters in the coming weeks.

The development comes as opposition groups continue to realign ahead of the 2027 general elections.