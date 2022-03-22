Obiano Left Only N300m In Anambra Treasury, Inherited Billions Of Debts – Soludo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has stated that he met only N300 million in the state’s treasury after the assumption of office.

Soludo made this revelation when he appeared on Arise TV on Tuesday.

According to the former Central Bank Governor, he has collected debts running into “hundreds of billions of naira” from Willie Obiano, his predecessor according to audited accounts.

Soludo said: “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.

“I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state.

“But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.”