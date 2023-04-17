Fashola Speaks On Tinubu’s Alleged Dual Citizenship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing has reacted concerning the alleged dual citizenship of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The African Examiner had reported on Sunday that a photo of a Guinean passport with a photograph of Tinubu as the purported holder surfaced on social media. The passport sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians accused the former Lagos State governor of perjury.

Reacting to the allegation during his live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Fashola stated that he doesn’t know if Tinubu holds passports of two countries.

He said: “I know he carries a Nigerian passport; I don’t know about dual citizenship.

“I know he resided abroad when he went on exile. I don’t know if they gave him American citizenship there. What does that have to do with the results of the election? The last time I checked, I think Nigeria’s constitution allows you to have dual citizenship?”