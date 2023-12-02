Ohanaeze Speaks On Letter Asking Igbos To Leave Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In view of the trending letter asking the Igbo to vacate Lagos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has enjoined Nigerians to support the Igbo people against the bitter experience of wrong profiling and threat to their lives and property.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, stated this in a news conference as he spoke concerning the attacks on Igbo and a trending letter asking Igbo people to leave Lagos.

According to Iwuanyanwu, long before the amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorate by Lord Lugard in 1914, ndigbo had lived in Lagos peacefully and made a very good relationship with the Yoruba people.

He said: “However, a Lagosian wrote a letter recommending that the Lagos State Government should close down all the markets in Lagos where Igbo traders are in majority.

“This writer wrote very unprintable things about Igbos. The good news to my dear Igbos is that this letter does not reflect the good relationship that existed between Igbos and Yorubas.



“Therefore, as your leader, I am assuring you that there is no cause for alarm; you don’t have any reason to panic, please continue to live in Lagos and other Western States.

“Continue to go about your normal business, there is no fear.”

Iwuanyanwu also disclosed that Igbo people have been peaceful in Lagos and established businesses and made investments and built houses in Lagos and lived as law abiding citizens.

He said: “I must say that Igbo carried out the same investments to other parts of the country including North, East and West.

"In spite of many setbacks suffered by the Igbos after the civil war , we have risen from the dust o"The ugly signs of hatred for Igbos have started rearing its head in some parts of the country and I, as a leader of Igbo people, most humbly appeal to all Nigerians in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to rise to the support of Igbos.

“Nigerians need to support Igbo people against this ugly experience of wrong profiling and threat to Igbo lives and property.”

He however declared that although Igbos are not all Angels, as there are the good and bad ones just like other tribes however, the law was there to appropriately address the issue of good and bad people.

“Nigerians need to support Igbo people against this ugly experience of wrong profiling and threat to Igbo lives and property.”





