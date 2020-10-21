IGP Orders Withdrawal Of Police Officers Attached To VIPs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has issued a directive withdrawing police officers attached to very important persons (VIP).

This directive was contained in a police wireless message on Wednesday.

The directive given to police zonal commands will take immediate effect as only those attached to government officials are exempted.

“Inspector-general of police directs you to withdraw all protect personnel attached to all VIPs, except those attached to government houses, senate president, speaker, house of representatives with immediate effect,” the message read.

“Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences. Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”

African Examiner reports that withdrawn operatives are expected to report to their commands.

