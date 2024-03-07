Ohanaeze Youths Laud NASS Over passage Of South-East Development Commission Bill

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural body ,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has applauded the nation’s National Assembly NASS, over the passage of the South-East Development Commission bill.

Recall that the Senate finally passed the bill last Thursday almost two months after its passage by the lower chamber of the NASS House of Representatives.

During plenary on Wednesday, Michael Opeyemi, the Senate Leader, and Senator representing Ekiti Central had presented the Bill for an Act to act as catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East and for other Connected Matters, 2024 (HB.626)for concurrence and second reading

The House of Representatives had in December, 2023 passed the long-awaited bill after years of agitation and attempts at the National Assembly.

The Bill was passed by the 8th Senate but did not receive assent by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday, National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the passage of the bill was a dream come true for Ndigbo.

Okwu, who hailed the Senate leadership under Senator Godswil Akpabio for passing the bill without haste, noted that “we have always expressed our unflinching support to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, “We know that under his watch, every section of Nigeria will get due legislative attention without much ado and that is exactly what has happened.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council equally lauds the House of Representatives for taking the lead in December last year.

“It is clear that we have responsive and capable leaders in both chambers of the National Assembly.”

While urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill, Okwu expressed hope that it would catapult development in the South-East.

“Our appeal to the father of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to sign this bill into law as soon as possible.

“The former administration, out of their hatred for Ndigbo refused to allow it sail through even after it was passed.

“We are glad that the bill is alive again; so, our appeal to Mr President is to sign it into law in order to facilitate the long awaited development of the South-East, a region that has suffered unprecedented neglect,”.