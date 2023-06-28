Ohaneze, Begs British Govt. To Reduce Jail Term Of Ekweremadu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Umbrella Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to the British Government for linenecy for the incarcerated Nigeria’s Ex- Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

It said the body accepted the pronouncement of the trial court that approved over ten years jail term for the ex-lawmaker in the matter of organ harvesting against him, his wife and another.

Speaking Tuesday when the leadership of the Organization received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Richard Montgomery at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo headquarters in Enugu, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, said that Ndigbo would be happy should Ekweremadu’s jail term be reduced.

“There is a very important issue that we have to bring to your attention. You’re aware of the case of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who was convicted and is in jail in your country.

“He’s from this state and we all know the circumstance he got entangled in that unfortunate incident because he wanted to save his daughter

“He is already serving a jail term. It’s unfortunate; but it has happened. I testified for him during the trial and in fact, the judge mentioned my name two times while delivering his judgment.

“But we’re using the opportunity of your visit to ask for leniency for him so that he doesn’t spend the number of years in jail.

“We have accepted the judgment, but are saying if there’s anything that could be done to reduce the jail term.

“He’s from this area and if we don’t bring this thing up as Ohanaeze or from us here, concerning this important son of Igboland, it wouldn’t be nice of us. We are quite overwhelmed”.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in his speech, appealed for the setting up of British Visa office in the southeast region.

He stated that the zone accounts for over sixty percent of Nigerians traveling to the United Kingdom, stressing that it was unfair that they were subjected to travelling to Abuja and Lagos to procure their Visa.

Iwuanyanwu, recalled the long relationship between Nigeria and British government, stressing the need for bilateral collaboration to grow and develop the economy of the southeast region.

He identified insecurity that has now culminated to Monday sit at home as part of the challenge threatening the economy of the region, explaining that the new leadership of Ndigbo was working hard to overcome it.

The Ohaneze boss, added that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo would soon set up a business council of prominent businessmen and assured that it would like to collaborate with the office of the commission for mutual economic benefits.

He said that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has placed premium on education and agriculture to engage her teeming youths and reduce social malaise in the region.

Responding, Montgomery, who said he was on tour of the southeast, added that the visit would afford him opportunity to interact on areas of mutual collaboration with the British government.

He said that the British government would continue to advocate for peace in the country, stressing that it was delighted with the efforts by the Igbo in the development of the Nigeria nation.





