Oil theft: NNPC Uncovers 83 Illegal Refineries In Seven Days

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL has stated that it uncovered no fewer than 83 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta in the last seven days.

The NNPCL announced this on its X handle on Tuesday.

According to the company, it found 15 illegal pipeline connections in the same period.

“In the past week, 15 illegal pipeline connections and 83 illegal refineries have been uncovered in the Niger Delta.

“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa states”, the company announced.

It further disclosed that 211 incidents of oil theft and vandalism were reported between 6th and 12th January, 2024.





