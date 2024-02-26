Olympic Qualifiers: Super Falcons Beat Cameroon, Through To Final Round

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Falcons of Nigeria are through to the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

he Falcons defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja on Monday evening to go through on 1-0 aggregate after a 0-0 draw in Cameroon last week.

Esther Okoronkwo scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute.

The Cameroonians ended the game with ten players after Enganemben Annie was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nigeria will face the winner between South Africa or Tanzania for one of the two tickets in April.