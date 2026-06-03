Omo-Agege Backs Peter Obi, Pledges Loyalty to NDC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has declared his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, Omo-Agege said Obi is his preferred candidate for the presidency and that his loyalty now belongs to the NDC.

“Who is my presidential candidate in 2027? Of course it’s Peter Obi,” he said. “Have I endorsed Peter Obi for the presidency in 2027? Of course I’ve endorsed him. I’m a member of the NDC now.”

Omo-Agege recently joined the NDC after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC). He also announced plans to contest for the Delta Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

The former deputy senate president described himself as a loyal politician, saying he gave full support to former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu while he was a member of the APC.

According to him, his loyalty remains total wherever he belongs politically, and he will now give the same level of support to the NDC and its presidential candidate.

Omo-Agege said he left the APC because the party had sidelined him and thousands of his supporters in Delta State.

He also claimed that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who recently joined the APC, ignored party members during congresses despite an agreement on sharing party positions between old and new members.

Omo-Agege expressed confidence in his chances of returning to the Senate on the platform of the NDC, saying he has already emerged victorious in the party’s Delta Central senatorial primary