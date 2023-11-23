Omotola Jalade Slams Turkish Airlines Over Discrimination Of Africans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has berated Turkish Airlines for not showing any Nigerian movie in her 40 hour flight.

Omotola accused the airline of discriminating against African travelers.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Omotola stated that during her long flight, only movies from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood, Hollywood and Middle East were shown.

Expressing her disappointment, she writes: “Dear @turkishairlines, like many other foreign companies you might be discriminating against African Destinations and Travelers and that needs to stop.

“The Obvious Lack of details or Respect shown towards African paying customers spilled to on ground staff relationship.

“As if my 40hrs Long flight was not enough, an unexplained hop in Uganda that wasn’t in my booking almost ran me nuts.

“All Movies from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood, Middle East and of course, Hollywood onboard. Not one Nollywood Movie!

“African Travelers Sometimes pay higher fees to other parts of the globe, so I wonder; Why Blatant Disrespect and Discrimination?





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



