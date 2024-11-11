Onanuga: Atiku’s Is Jealous Of Tinubu Economic Policies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, has slammed Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, for his continuous criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

The African Examiner recalls that in May, Atiku stated that Nigeria’s economy has suffered under Tinubu.

According to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tinubu has “embarked on a cocktail of policies” with no direction to get the remodelling of the economy he promised during his campaigns.

Also, Atiku had earlier highlighted what he could have done differently if he had been elected as Nigerian president.

Reacting, Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, stated that Atiku’s criticisms of Tinubu’s presidency are devoid of realistic means.

According to Onanuga, the presidency expects Atiku to commend the country’s development regarding revenue generation.

“We expect Atiku to commend what the Tinubu administration has done concerning revenue generation for the Federation. Without factoring in oil sales, revenue proceeds generated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service almost doubled in the first half of 2024, compared with the level Tinubu met in 2023,” he said.

“The states and councils are more prosperous because of it, as many states have increased the minimum wage for their workers to between N70,000 and N85,000.

“Notably, while Atiku peddles his economic fantasies, he has yet to denounce President Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy because he knows that the reform was necessary and correct. We can only urge him to purge himself of the petty, derisive politics of a sore loser.

“Since his defeat in the last election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has shown more interest in undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than in addressing his party’s implosion. We suspect he is envious of Tinubu’s position —an office he has unsuccessfully sought six times.

“Atiku’s economic analysis demonstrates a significant misunderstanding of Nigeria’s realities. His narrative, “What We Would Have Done Differently,” indicates an inability to engage with the pressing economic realities being revitalised.