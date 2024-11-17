Ondo Poll: APC Clears All 18 LGAs With Wide Margin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed collation of results in the Ondo Governorship election after a recess.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all 18 local government area results announced so far with a strong lead in all. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, had earlier announced a recess, saying it is to allow for the arrival of results from the remaining local governments which he said are very far from Akure, the capital city.

“I think we can just adjourn till 12 noon please, two remaining local governments are not here yes, so we adjourn till 12 noon. The local governments, Ilaje and Ese Odo, are very far, so we need to give the time to arrive here, but we resume at 12 noon,” Prof Akinwunmi said.

The 15 Local Governments Areas declared so far are Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji Oke-Igbo, Idanre, Irele, Akoko South West, Owo, Ondo West, Akoko South East, Akoko North West, Ose, Akoko North East, Akure South, Akure North and Okitipupa.

The 3 remaining local governments are Ilaje, Odigbo, and Ese Odo.

Out of the 15 local governments announced so far, it was only in one that a contending issue came up. The LG is Idanre where the agent of the PDP alleged issues of vote buying, ballot box snatching, and no election in some areas. He asked the returning officer to reject the results from Idanre.

INEC National Commissioner, Prof Kunle Ajayi, the Ondo State capital before the collation commenced, had assured Ondo people that the result would be declared not later than 6 am.

“I can assure you that until we declare the winner, we won’t leave here. We will wait until the last local government before we leave.

“I don’t have any fear that even by 6 am, maybe everything would have been over,” the National Commissioner added.