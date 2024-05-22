Online Publishers Seek Partnership With NAN In Sanitising Sector

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has sought partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in sanitising the sector.

Officials of the Guild led by the President, Maureen Chigbo, sought the partnership when they paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali Muhammed Ali at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Chigbo said that sanitising the sector would have mutual benefits for both parties, and would ensure seamless editorial operations to enable them deliver their services.

“We started GOCOP as a peer review mechanism to sanitise the online platforms, and we thought that the best way to do this is to have a good relationship with NAN,“ she said.

She recalled that GOCOP had discussions with NAN’s representatives regarding issues surrounding its operations, adding that commitments had been made to address them.

The GOCOP President said the visit was also to congratulate the MD on his appointment and to pledge the Guild support in enabling him to handle the operations of the organisation effectively.

Responding, the Managing Director acknowledged the cordial relationship he has with members of the association.

He, however, underscored the need to streamline the relationship and respect business principles for smooth operations for both parties.

He said the move would aid both parties in the discharge of their duties and would benefit them all.

Ali said that issues raised on sanitising the online platforms should be tackled by the association to ensure adherence to standard operations.

He acknowledged the fact that many online publishers resigned or retired from other media engagements to establish their platforms,

He also acknowledged the commitment of the association to remain productive and serve as inspiration to young media practitioners./(NAN)