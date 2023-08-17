Oshiomhole Defends Tinubu’s Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former labour leader and present representative of Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has heaped praises on the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its bold steps in tackling the challenging economic situation inherited from previous governments.

Oshiomhole stated this after he had a closed-door meeting with Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In the interview, Oshiomhole, hinted on how terrible the economic predicament the President Tinubu’s government had to confront upon taking office.He further disclosed that the initial decisions made by the present administration are necessary for the country to make progress.

He also applauded President Tinubu and his deputy for their commitment and he called on Nigerians to be patient.





