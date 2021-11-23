Osimhen To Miss 2021 AFCON, Undergo Surgery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will not be available for action for three months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket.

Serie A leaders Napoli announced this in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

With this, the striker will not be available for action in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The statement read: “On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation.

“The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

African Examiner writes that Osimhen suffered the injury in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to champions Inter Milan at the San Siro after he collided with Inter defender Milan Skriniar on Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital immediately after he left the pitch and was discharged on Monday after being diagnosed with an orbital and cheekbone injury with the striker scheduled to go into surgery today.