OutCast: Enugu Natives Raises Alarm Over Alleged Killing, Burning Of Their Houses By Traditional Ruler

… Victims Are Criminals Killed By Soldiers- Monarch.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – Tension has enveloped Akpawfu Town in Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu state, as natives of two, of the three Communities that make up the locality have raised the alarm over alledged killings and burning of houses of those the Traditional Ruler of Ajame Ameze one of the Autonomous Communities, Igwe Christopher Nnamani, labelled outcast.

The people accused the Monarch of using his personal private armed men in perpetrating the unholy act in the two Communities of Ishiagu Akpawfu and Ajame Ameze Autonomous Communities, appealing to the state government and security Operatives to come to their rescue before they are completely wiped away by the Traditional Ruler.

But when contacted, Igwe Nnamani, dismissed the allegation, saying its a case of ‘Kettle calling pot black’, stating that the victims were alledged criminal elements terrorizing the locality, and were traced to their hideout in a forest by Soldiers and police who made them to face the music.

The Monarch said that he knew nothing about their deaths, or burning of houses, because they were killed by Soldiers whose investigation revealed that they were deadly kidnapers and armed robbers engaging in all manner of Criminalities in the Communities.

“Igwe Christopher Nnamani of Ajame Ameze, is practicing out Cast custom in his Community which is the reason why he ordered his private Army to kill and burn the houses of those he alleged to be Outcast”. Concerned citizen of the area told Newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Expressing concern on the unfortunate development, two concernrd indigenes of the area, Mr. Felix. Ani and Ikechukwu Udeh, in their seperate comments said: “It is in the public domain that the Igwe had given those he alleged to be Outcast up to December 2022 to vacat his Community, or face his hammer.

” Presently it is on record that he is now burning the houses of those he labelled an Outcast. And we are calling on the Government of Enugu state, and state Commissioner of police, to as a matter of urgency come to our rescue by calling Igwe Christopher Nnamani to order and also make sure that he is brought to book for all these atrocious crime he has committed against innocent people of his Community.

Corroborating each other, the Useh and Ani recalled how Igwe Nnamani, and his cohort, had gone into a deal of policing the localities with the militia wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a deal he could not managed well which later brought serious trouble between him, his close confidant in the Community and the ESN.

“Instead of facing the matter they have with ESN and find a way of sorting it out, Igwe Nnamani declared war on the Family of Akpawfu (UMUANIGBIYOVO OYIWODE or UMUODENIGBO).

“Igwe Christopher Nnamani and group organized a private Army, took them to somewhere in Kogi State and fortify them with bullet proof Charms (ODIESHI) and bring them back to the Town.

“Immediately they came back they started mounting Road blocks, beaten people to stupor, and graduated to shooting and killing people all over Akpawfu Oyiwode.

” They even ignored the instructions given by the Peace Committee instituted by Nkanu East Council area Chairman in conjunction with (HRH) IGWE DUME NNAMOKO, of Obodo uvuru that asked all to lay down their Arms and embrace peace.

“While the Peace Committee was appealing to all to respect the Committee, the new Private Army instituted by Igwe Christopher Nnamani and his group were busy killing people of UMUANIGBIYOVO OYIWODE.

Ani said: “on Saturday 29th April 2023 these Igwe’s private Army went to Akpugo where one of the Sons of EZENWANYI, Mr Ugochukwu Onovo took refuge, shoot and killed him.

“His body has been deposited in the Mortuary. Then from that last Saturday Igwe Christopher Nnamani’s Private Army have been going house to house in Akpawfu, killing innocent old Men and Youths of UMUANIGBIYOVO OYIWODE Family who didn’t know anything about any problem in Akpawfu Oyiwode.

“The entire Town has been chased away by the illegal Constituted Army of Igwe Christopher Nnamani.

“Our people have deserted the Communities for fear of Igwe Nnamani and his private Army terrorizing us.

“So, we are using this medium to call on the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Commissioner of police in the state to use their good offices to intervene, and investigate the atrocities being committed against our people by Igwe Nnamani” Ude state.

Continuing Igwe Nnamani, said “what they told you the Journalists is the opposite of what is going on in our Communities. They are the ones killing people, kidnapping innocent natives, and making life unbearable for our people.

“But unfortunately for them, Soldiers and Policemen were able to traced an identified them, and made them to face the of their actions.

“If you are doubting what am telling you, just go to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu and state police Command to ask them about the matter. You will get the correct information of how Soldiers and policemen were able to traced these bunch of criminal elements to their hideout in the forest.

“The matter is before the Commissioner of police who has invited me tomorrow, being 4th May 2023, so, if you have the time just feel free to come, so that you can hear also hear from the police.

“They think they can blackmail me, but no way! Am not an illiterate traditional ruler. Am a senior Citizen of this country who served the nation for 35 solid good years, and i know my rights. They cannot intimidate or tarnish the reputation I build over the years” Igwe Nnamani declared