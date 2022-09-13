Osinbajo To Represent Buhari At Kenya’s Presidential Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday departed Abuja for Nairobi to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Osinbajo will join other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi, with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president.

Rutho’s electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by Kenya’s Supreme Court on Sept. 5.

Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.

The vice president is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

Osinbajo will return to Abuja later on Tuesday.