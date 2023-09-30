Osun Govt Cancels Independence Anniversary Celebrations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has cancelled the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

The event was billed for Sunday, October 1st, 2023 to mark Nigeria’s 63rd year of independence.

But in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesman, Governor Adeleke Osun people to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Let us use Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation. Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the Independence Day knocks at our doors. Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers.”





