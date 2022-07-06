Osun Guber Election: Buhari Presents Party Flag To Oyetola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday presented party flag to the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate in the upcoming elections in Osun State, giving assurances that the Party was committed to furthering the development journey of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The President commended the performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the party, for serving the people tirelessly in his first term in office, adding that he has confidence in the Party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the July 16 election.

Buhari gave kudos to the co-chairs of the Osun State Governorship Campaign Council, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Dr Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), as well as the Vice Chairman, Niger State Governor Sani Bello for putting in so much energy into the campaign to re-elect Oyetola.

“I wish you the best of luck”, the President said.

In response to the invitation to participate at the Grand Finale of the rallies, next week, he said, “I hope I will make myself available to boost your morale”

The Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abba Kyari, who presented the candidate on behalf of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, commended the President for leading the Party to victory.

He described Oyetola as a performing Governor who has done well in his first term and is deserving of a second

Buhari also expressed optimism that the party would emerge the overall winner in the general elections in February next year.

Present at presentation of the APC flag were the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the Secretary of the Osun Campaign Council who is also the Sokoto State APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.