Independence: Embrace Peace, Justice, Jonathan Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has tasked Nigerians to embrace justice and peace in order to realise the Nigerian dream.

Jonathan stated this on Sunday on his X (formerly Twitter), in commemoration of the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

He writes: “As we mark yet another independence anniversary, we should focus our energy towards enthroning equity, justice, peace and national cohesion in order to bring to fruition the dream of Nigeria realising its full potential and holding up the torch of liberty and progress for all Africans.”

Jonathan stated that Nigerians need to renew their hope for a “greater tomorrow”.

He continued: “It is now 63 years since our dear country got her independence from Britain. This commemoration offers us the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim our modest strides, reassess the odds we survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew our hopes for a greater tomorrow.



“Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities.

“If there is a sense of disappointment among our population, especially the youths, on the nation’s failed aspirations, over the years, it is not entirely out of place. Yet, rather than despair, we should look back at the encouraging signposts that set the tone for an auspicious future and the promise that we could attain our growth and development goals.”





