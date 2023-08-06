Otti Pledges To Rebuild Aba Despite Odds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia State Governor Alex Otti has pledged to rebuild Aba, the commercial city of the state against all odds.

He said this on Friday during the inspection tour of an ongoing road project in Aba, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko.

“Whether it is raining or the sun is shining, we will rebuild Aba,” he told the crowd at Cemetery Road, one of the several roads being revamped in Aba.

“I have come to see the condition of cemetery road and I must say that we are very happy with the progress of work in spite of the rain,” he added. “Thank you for the support that you are giving to the workers.”

The governor and his team also inspected University Road, Green Avenue, Shallom Road, and Cemetry Road and ended up at Emelogu Road.

Governor Otti was joined by the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Gabor Kruss, and the Economic Counselor of the Hungarian Embassy in Nigeria, Judith Berrs.

No fewer than nine roads in Aba are currently under partial and comprehensive rehabilitation.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



