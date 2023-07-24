Over 1000 African American Business Owners To Converge At Houston For Power Networking Confab

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As preparations for 23rd Annual PowerNetworking Conference (PNC), gather momentum, more than 1000 African American entrepreneurs and professionals are gearing up to attend the event.

PNC is widely recognized as America’s largest continuously held conference in the world for Black executives, business professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The conference, according to a statement by the organizers, is expected to draw more than 1000 attendees from around the world. In 2015, the PNC was named one of the “Top 5 Conferences in America Not to Be Missed” in America by Forbes Magazine.

Since its inception in 2002, the PNC has secured $1.7 billion in new business and deal flow for Black-owned businesses.

The PNC was started in Cleveland, Ohio in 2002 and has been held in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas and National Harbor, MD, and now Houston. Its next stop is Charlotte, NC 2024-26.

It was created by international speaker, author, and networking guru, Dr. George C. Fraser, Chairman of FraserNet, a 38-year-old highly respected company focused on teaching effective networking, mission-driven entrepreneurship, and building and managing wealth.

Sponsors of the 2023 PNC include: Microsoft, Cisco, Fortune Brands, Disney, Sysco, Bank of America, Covenant Global Access, and ComproTax. Key components of PNC include presentations from Dr. Randal Pinkett, Kim Roxie, Tavis Smiley, and Dr. Cheryl Wood.

There are over 40 workshops/lectures/panels featuring 54 global experts, two awards luncheons, a National Town Hall meeting, and networking events designed to uplift African American business owners and leaders and encourage African Americans to scale their businesses to make lasting community impact

This year’s edition, which is holding at Hilton America’s Houston, Texas, will bring attendees to brainstorm on how to build effective relationships, build and scale 21st-century businesses, and build and manage wealth.

They will also have the opportunity to effectively network with prominent national and global leaders and speakers and like-minded attendees.

In addition, a major announcement of the Black Business Legacy Hall of Fame, Museum & Metaverse targeted for Atlanta, Ga by 2030 will be introduced and revealed at the PNC.

While commenting on it recognition and rating by Forbes Magazine, Fraser said: “I’m overjoyed to have been the first Black Conference to be selected for this prestigious annual recognition from the premier business magazine in the world. We have always felt this way, but now the world knows it”.

He also harped on the for African American business owners, especially those that have made their mark in their respective sectors to keep the flag flying.

“We must learn, earn and return. For the first time in our history we will memorialize and celebrate with an iconic building the enormous contribution Black people have made globally to business development and capitalism within the African diaspora”, he added.

The 2023 expert line-up includes but is not limited to, Reverend Dr. Freddie Haynes, Pastor, Friendship West Baptist Church, TX, Dr. Randal Pinkett, CEO, BCT Partners, Inc. NJ, Tavis Smiley, SmileyAudioMedia, Inc., CA, Dr. Michael Roberts, CEO, The Roberts Group, MO.

Other expected resource persons are, Linda Clemons, CEO, Sisterpreneur, IN, Anthony Browder, Director, ASA Restoration Project, DC, Dr. Linus Okorie, CEO, GOTNI, Lagos, Nigeria and Dr. George C. Fraser. Founder/CEO, FraserNet, Inc. OH

Notably, prominent individuals listed to receive the 2023 Icon of Excellence Award at the PNC Luncheons are, Gloria Johnson Goins, DEI Leader, Cisco, Dr. Kwa David Whitaker, Enstooled Chief, Atonkwa, Elmina, Ghana, Rites of Passage & Leadership Expert, Dr. Stacie NC Grant, National President, Zeta Phi Beta, Kim Roxie, Top Speaker/Writer/Business Owner, Dr. Cheryl Wood, Delano A. Johnson, Celebrated Brand Architect and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, International Business Owner, Lagos, Nigeria.





