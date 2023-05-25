P-Square Set To Release Album After Nine Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine years after their last album together, the Nigerian musical duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, known are P-Square, are working on a new album.

The identical twins made this known to CNN recently where they also hinted at releasing the album within the year.

Since reuniting in 2022, the duo released two singles Jaiye (Ihe g’eme) and Find Somebody) ahead of their ‘100 Cities World Tour,’ which kicked off with North America through Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa last year.

Speaking with CNN about the rift that kept the twins apart, Paul said, “Anything you see that happens to a (music) group, it’s the same thing that happened to us.

“Irrespective of how people want to look at it, we felt the fans were disappointed. We’re humans. It’s normal,” he added.