Missing Vanguard Reporter: IPC Demands Thorough Investigations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, South- West Nigeria, has expressed serious concerned over the sudden disappearance of Vanguard Newspaper’s House of Representatives Correspondent, Mr. Tordue Salem since last Wednesday.

Mr. Salem was reportedly last sighted within the premises of a Total Filling Station, opposite the FCT, Abuja Police headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba confirmed that Mr. Salem was yet to be seen as at this morning, Monday October 18, 2021.

Executive Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, in a statement made available to African Examiner Monday said that Salem’s disappearance is disconcerting and the search for him should be accorded high priority by the Police and other security agencies.

“In a country where the rights of journalists and media professionals are continuously violated, concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders are necessary to ensure that Mr. Salem returns to his family and beat safely, and that the safety of other journalists and media professionals is guaranteed.

"IPC therefore, appeals to the government and the security agencies to do all within their powers to locate Journalist Salem.
























