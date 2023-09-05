Palliative Diversion: DSS Apprehends Nasarawa Officials, Other Suspects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, said it intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold,” DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement.

Amid the excruciating economic pain suffered by citizens after the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023, the Federal Government released billions of naira to state government for palliatives to cushion the removal of fuel subsidy.

But the DSS said it received reports from some state governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.”

The secret police said the suspects have been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action,” the statement added.





