Panic As Pro Umahi Protest Shakes Ebonyi Over Governor, Deputy’s Sack By Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commercial and Social activities were on Saturday paralysed in Afiko town of Ebonyi State, South East Nigeria, as dozens of supporters of embattled governor of the state, David Umahi, stormed streets of the area to protest against his recent sack by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court of Abuja.

The protest which was led by some top members of the All progressive Congress APC, in Afikpo North and the state at large said their action is a way of showing solidarity to the Governor, saying they cannot accept Hon. Iduma Igariwey of the people’s Democratic party as the governor of the state.

Speaking during the protest, one of the leaders in the community described Hon. Igariwey as “Abuja Governor” stressing that he can only be governor of Ebonyi after Dave Umahi’s tenure.

According to him, “he can only be Abuja Governor as we’ll always worship and follow our Ebonyi Governor in person of Engr. Dave Umahi.

“There is no other governor in the state aside Dave Umahi. He will complete his tenure in 2023 and then we’ll witness a smooth transition to another working government.

In his speech, Afikpo North Council area Chairman, Barrister Obiageri Oko-Enyim, said the state cannot be reduced by purchasing governors by appointment.

The local government boss added “Ebonyi people cannot be reduced by supporting someone who wants to purchase governor by appointment.

“We will not accept anyone who wants to become governor by the corner” she stated.

“Since the governor has been granted stay of execution by the court of appeal, I want to assure the governor that the entire Ehugbo, Afikpo North and Ebonyi at large is for Dave Umahi.

“You can see it by the number of people that are here to show solidarity with Dave Umahi.

The Chairman, said “they are out here in their numbers to support the Governor.