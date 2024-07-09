Paris Olympics: Tinubu Approves Entire Budget Proposed For Team Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh, said on Monday that President Bola Tinubu has approved the entire budget estimate submitted for Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Enoh, who did not mention the amount approved, said this on Monday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, while handing over the Team Nigeria athletes to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN).

NOC and PCN are expected to take care of the team till the end of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, in France.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 26 and Aug. 11, while the Paralympics will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

The Minister said that the approval of the entire budget submitted for the Olympics and Paralympics was a sign of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the development of Sports in the country and his resolve to showcase Nigeria’s talents at international events.

”Part of what the president of our country has done was to approve the entire budget that was submitted for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

”We therefore have no excuse to fail because we heard stories about the Olympics after the Olympics, where requests for a certain amount of money were made and certain amounts were approved.

”But in this case, the President has approved the entire budget, so, it is up to us and the athletes to try to reciprocate that gesture and encourage the president to do more

”This event, ordinarily, is supposed to be hosted by the President and Commander-in-Chief, as the grand patron of sports in Nigeria. It is important that we state this fact and I stand here as the Minister of Sports representing the president.

”The President has continued to provide support and it took President Bola Tinubu to conclude things that have lasted over 20 years in the sports sector,” Enoh said.