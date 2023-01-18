W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gambia Vice President Dies

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Wednesday, January 18th, 2023

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice President of Gambia, Badara Joof is dead.

President Adama Barrow, announced this in a tweet saying that the Gambia number two man died in India.

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” he tweeted.

The African Examiner writes that the vice-president died after a short illness and President Barrow didn’t disclose the time of his death nor state if he was receiving treatment in India.

more to come…



 

 

 

