Gambia Vice President Dies

Gambia Vice President DiesBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice President of Gambia, Badara Joof is dead.
President Adama Barrow, announced this in a tweet saying that the Gambia number two man died in India.
“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” he tweeted.
The African Examiner writes that the vice-president died after a short illness and President Barrow didn’t disclose the time of his death nor state if he was receiving treatment in India.
more to come…
