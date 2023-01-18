Gambia Vice President Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice President of Gambia, Badara Joof is dead.

President Adama Barrow, announced this in a tweet saying that the Gambia number two man died in India.

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” he tweeted.

The African Examiner writes that the vice-president died after a short illness and President Barrow didn’t disclose the time of his death nor state if he was receiving treatment in India.

more to come…