Nigeria Announces Exam Dates for SSS 3, Common Entrance, NABTEB

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that this year’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations for SSS3 pupils organised by the National Examination Council will hold between October 5 and November 18, this year.

Similarly, the FG has approved the conduct of National Common Entrance Examination organised by the same body – NECO to hold on October 17.

The announcements were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong.

FG in the statement added that the National Business and Technical Examination Board examination (NABTEB) would commence September 21 and end October 15.

Goong confirmed: “Registration for NECO (SSCE) which is ongoing will end on the 10th of September 2020 and there shall be no extension for registration whatsoever’’

In the same vein, the Federal Ministry of Education disclosed that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations for JSS 3 pupils also organised by NECO would hold between August 24 and September 7.

FG had on Monday announced that the schools would be reopened Tuesday, August 4 for the SSS 3 students, while year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence on Monday, August 17.

Following the outbreak of Coronovirus, FG had late March ordered the closure of schools, universities and other institutions of learning. The closure automatically affected the conduct of the rescheduled examinations.